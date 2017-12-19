Nokia 6 getting Android 8.0 Oreo beta update

A week after opening the Android 8.0 Oreo beta program for the Nokia 5 smartphone, HMD Global has launched the Oreo beta for Nokia 6. As per a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, who is the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global, the Nokia 6 users can now sign up for the beta on the company’s website and get access to the Oreo update preview.

If you had already signed up for Nokia beta labs, your Nokia 6 will be receiving the Oreo beta OTA anytime now. The update will bring the usual Oreo goodness like notifications dots, picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, new emojis, faster boot time and more. It also packs the Android security patches for the month of December.

If everything goes well with the beta, you can expect to see the final version roll-out before the end of this year or early next year.

To remind you, Nokia 6 was the first Android smartphone from HMD Global. It was originally unveiled in China in January this year and announced for the international markets in February at the Mobile World Congress. The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and 3/ 4GB of RAM. The Nokia 6 also packs a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, and 3000mAh battery. It originally ran on Android 7.1.2 Nougat and has since regularly received the monthly Android security patches, sometime even before Pixel devices.

To remind you, HMD Global has already confirmed that it will be offering the Android 8.0 Oreo and Android P updates to all its existing smartphones. Nokia 8 was the company’s first smartphone to get the final Oreo update. Nokia 5 is expected to be the next, followed by Nokia 6 and then Nokia 3 and other phones.