Nokia 9 to be announced on January 19: Report

Despite multiple leaks, the rumoured Nokia 9 has been an elusive smartphone. As 2017 is drawing to a close, we finally seem to have a confirmation on when the phone is going to become official.

According to a report in Chinese publication MyDrivers, HMD Global, the company behind the modern crop of Nokia phones, is planning to unveil the Nokia 9 on January 19. The phone will be revealed at a press event in China. The timing of the Nokia 9 announcement is very interesting because on January 19, 2017, the Nokia 6, which was first Nokia-branded Android phone from HMD Global, has gone on sale in the Chinese market. The date has effectively marked the return of the new Nokia smartphone brand for the world.

The MyDrivers report has also leaked the alleged pricing of this phone. The Nokia 9 will reportedly retail at 3,699 yuan ($560) for the 64GB internal storage variant and 4,199 yuan ($635) for the 128GB internal storage variant.

In terms of the specifications, the phone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch QHD screen. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and include dual camera setup, 6GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor and IP67 water/ dust resistance. There will be no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

Nokia 9 isn’t going to be the only smartphone being showcased at the Jan 19 event, HMD Global will also allegedly introduce the second-generation Nokia 8 phone. Not many details about the Nokia 8 (2018) are known as this point, but it is said to include an 18:9 screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, dual rear cameras and IP67 water resistance. Like the Nokia 9, it will also ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

No other information is known at this point, but as always, I will bring you more details as they become available.