Update (December 20): HMD Global’s much-awaited Nokia 9 phone has been sighted in database of US regulator FCC, revealing key specifications of the smartphone. According to the FCC documentation, the Nokia 9 will sport a 5.5-inch OLED screen of unknown resolution. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, not the newer Snapdragon 845, which is likely to be used in most flagship phones of 2018.

Additionally, FCC states that the Nokia 9 will pack 128GB of internal storage, but it is quite possible that we might have a 64GB storage version as well. On the imaging front, the phone will be pack dual rear camera with 13MP and 12MP sensors as well as a 5MP selfie camera.

In terms of the software, the phone will run on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. Lastly, there is going to be a 3250 mAh battery in the phone with fast charging support.

It is expected that HMD Global will be hosting a press event on January 19, 2018 in China, where it will showcase the Nokia 9 as well as couple of more new Android devices. (via)

Earlier (September 18): Leaked Nokia 9 press render shows off dual-camera, fingerprint sensor

It is no longer a secret that HMD Global is working on a high-end Nokia-branded smartphone, which will likely be the company’s flagship Android device. Dubbed as Nokia 9, the phone recently appeared in a leaked render, which has revealed two key details about the phone.

The render shows that the phone will be housing a dual-camera setup on the back as well as a fingerprint sensor. The resolution or the type of lenses in the camera setup is unclear at this point.

Some previously floated rumours indicate that Nokia 9 will allegedly have an AMOLED screen, 6 or 8-gigabytes of RAM, 128-gigabytes of internal storage, IP68 water-resistance, and wireless charging support.

You can also expect to see Android 8.0 and the usual set of connectivity options.

There is no word on when HMD Global plans to announce the device, but given the fact that it has been months since we started hearing rumours of the existence of the phone, it is like be become official soon, probably in the coming weeks.

via 1, 2