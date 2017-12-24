OnePlus 5 getting Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update

Ahead of the scheduled January-2018 release, OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 phone. It will initially reach the select few users, followed by a broader release over the next few days.

If you own a OnePlus 5, you will automatically receive a notification when the update is ready for your phone. You can also try manually looking for the update by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

What’s new in the update?

The update carries the OxygenOS version 5.0 and includes a number of improvements as well as the December Android security patches. According to OnePlus, you can expect to see improved launcher and ability to upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus. In addition, the update brings updated camera app with new user interface, optimizations to photo quality and beauty effect support in the portrait mode.

The OxygenOS 5.0 also brings a new Places tab in the gallery app to view your photos on the map, history in the calculator app and alarm calendar feature in the clock app. This is not all, the OnePlus 5 will get the Parallel apps feature, new design for Quick Settings and lift up display as well as Wifi and battery saver optimizations.

Along with the above changes, the Android 8.0 Oreo features like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, new emojis, faster boot times, notifications dots and more are in tow as well.

Although the last Oreo beta included the new Face Unlock feature for the OnePlus 5, it is unclear if the same is included in the final update. The official changelog doesn’t mention it.

The OxygenOS 5.0 update is 1587MB in size. If you have already installed the update on your phone. Do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

Now that OnePlus 5 has started receiving Android Oreo, it is the turn of OnePlus 5T to get the Android 8.0 beta update. I am expecting to see the beta update in early-January.

To remind you, OnePlus has already released the Android Oreo update for its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones.

Update screenshot credit: Raj Rathi