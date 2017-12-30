OnePlus 5T gets Android 8.0 Oreo beta update

As promised, OnePlus has released the open beta of the Android 8.0-based OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 5T smartphone. The update is now available for download from the company forum. It is important to note here that beta updates are not meant for everyone and often tend to include bugs and stability issues. Also, if you install the Oreo beta, you will continue to get the beta software updates and switching to the stable release channel will require a clean flash, which means full data wipe.

According to OnePlus, the Oreo beta includes several improvements to the app launcher, like optimised app shortcut style, combined icon options with app shortcuts and ability to upload photos to Shot on OnePlus. Additionally, you will get the Oreo goodies like picture-in-picture support, notification dots, faster boot, autofill for passwords, smart text selection, and new quick settings design. The Oreo beta also packs update Android security patches for December. The update size is 1.61GB.

If you have already installed the Oreo beta on your OnePlus 5T, do let us know about your experience in the comments section.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T is the latest Android smartphone from the company. It was originally unveiled last month with Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based OxygenOS operating system. The phone sports a 6.01-inch AMOLED display and is powered by 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor. The OnePlus 5T also packs 3300 mAh battery, 16MP selfie camera and dual rear camera. It is offered in two storage variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 5T is the last OnePlus phone to get the Oreo update. The company has already rolled out the OxygenOS with Android 8.0 for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T phones. The final Oreo update for the 5T is expected to arrive sometime in January 2018.