OnePlus showcases OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition in India

Days after introducing the Lava Red edition of OnePlus 5T in its home market, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled the Star Wars edition of the 5T at Bengaluru Comic Con.

The company hasn’t shared many details, but we do have an image of the phone, which you can check out on the top of the report. As you can see, the Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T sports a white back with Star Wars logo and the alert slider in red colour. Among other changes, you can expect to see Star Wars inspired theme on-board the phone and related merchandise in the retail box, but we are yet to get a confirmation.

The company has also not given any indication on when it will go on sale. Since it was showcased in India, we can expect the Indian availability, but there is no word on the sales outside the country right now. We expect to hear more information next week.

To remind you, OnePlus 5T was introduced last month at a press event in New York. It is only available in the Black colour option right now with the Red variant going on sale later this month in China.

It is offered in two storage variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage for INR 32,999 and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage with INR 32,999. The phone can be ordered from Amazon India or OnePlus store in the country.

OnePlus 5T full specifications