Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has introduced a new smartphone called A73 in its home market. Part of the company’s A-series, the A73 was first spotted on the Chinese telecom certification authority TENAA’s website in late-October and was later released in India and other Asian countries as F5 Youth.

The smartphone sports a 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. It is powered by 2.5GHz MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor and packs 4GB of RAM. The company has also included 32GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 3200 mAh battery in the phone.

In terms of the software, the A73 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 on top. Additionally, there is a 13MP f2.2 rear camera with LED flash and a 16MP f2.0 selfie camera in the phone.

Other specifications include a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The Oppo A73 launch comes less than a month after the company had introduced A79 in China. The specifications of the A79 are quite similar to the A73 except the display tech, rear camera resolution and battery capacity.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo A73 carries a price-tag of 1699 yuan ($257) and is now on sale in the country. It is being offered in Champagne and Black colour options. There is no word on international availability at this point, but I expect to see it in other Asian markets over the coming months.

Oppo A73 full specifications

2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T processor with Mali G71 MP2 GPU

6.0-inch TFT-LTPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, and 2160x1080p resolution

4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot with support upto 128 GB)

13MP f2.2 rear camera with LED flash and 16MP f2.0 front camera

Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system with ColorOS 3.2

Dimensions: 156.5mm x 76.0mm x 7.5 mm; Weight: 152grams

3200mAh battery with fast charging support

Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint sensor

Source: Oppo