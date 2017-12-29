Oppo F3 price revised in India, will retail at INR 16,990

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced a price-cut for its F3 smartphone in India. According to the company, the Oppo F3 will now retail at INR 16,990 in the country, down from its existing price of INR 18,990.

Oppo F3 was originally introduced in early-May this year at INR 19,990. It received the first price-correction a couple of months back and began selling for INR 18,990. The F3 is a mid-range smartphone and is currently facing a lot of heat from the competitors like Honor 7X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Moto G5s Plus and more.

To remind you, Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It uses 1.5GHz Mediatek MT6750T octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Other Oppo F3 specifications include 64GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and 3200 mAh battery.

In addition, the phone packs a 13MP primary camera on the back with LED flash. On the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with 16MP and 8MP sensors. There are the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Dual-SIM card slots, Wifi, and Bluetooth present in the phone as well.

Oppo F3 is mainly sold in Gold, Rose Gold and Black colour options, however the company has released several limited edition version of the F3 as well like the Black BCCI edition, Deepika Padukone limited edition and a Diwali edition.

Oppo F3 full specifications