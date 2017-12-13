Just over a month after launching the Eluga I5, Panasonic has added a new smartphone to its Eluga portfolio in the Indian market. The company on Wednesday introduced the new Eluga I9 phone. It has been priced at INR 7,499 and will be available exclusively via Flipkart.com. The sales begin December 15.

According to a press release shared by Panasonic, Eluga I9 sports a 5-inch 720p HD screen. It is powered by 1.2GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor and packs 3GB of RAM. There is 32GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 2500 mAh battery as well in the phone.

On the imaging front, Panasonic has packed a 13MP primary camera on the back with a LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera on the front with a soft-LED flash. In terms of the operating system, the Eluga I9 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is unlikely to ever get the Android Oreo update.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 4G LTE support, WiFi, and Bluetooth. You can check out the detailed specifications at the end of the report.

At this pricing, the Eluga I9 will go head to head to the just launched Intex ELYT e6 and Xiaomi’s very popular Redmi 4 smartphones. Both of which are more affordable and offer comparable or slightly better specifications.

“It has been a continuous effort by brand Panasonic to make innovative and high-quality products easily accessible to the consumers. The new generation smartphone Eluga I9 fits perfectly into the users hands and gives a good grip. It is a blend of great style, powerful performance and quality entertainment experience,” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, in a statement.

Panasonic Eluga I9 full specifications