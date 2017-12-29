Leaked list reveals upcoming phones with Snapdragon 845

You don’t have to be an insider to believe that most of the flagship Android phones being launched in 2018 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. But, knowing exactly which phones from which manufacturers will get Qualcomm’s flagship chip is an entirely different thing.

Thanks to a leaked list on Chinese social networking website Weibo, we now have the names of exactly which smartphones will be using the Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and when they are expected to be released. While there are some of the expected names on the list, many others phones have still not been leaked, giving us an idea of what to expect from many smartphone makers.

So, who is going to release what with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and when

Samsung : Galaxy S9 (February 2018), Galaxy S9+ (February 2018), Galaxy Note 9 (September 2018) (all these phones will also have variants with Samsung’s own Exynos chip), and Samsung W2019 (December 2018)

Xiaomi : Mi 7 (April 2018) and Mix 3 (September 2018)

LG : G7 (February 2018), G7+ (February 2018) and V40 (September 2018)

Google : Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (October 2018)

HTC : U12 (May 2018) and U12+ (October 2018)

Motorola : Moto Z (2019) (November 2018)

Sony : Xperia XZ2 (October 2018) and Xperia XZ Pro-A (June 2018)

OnePlus : OnePlus 6 (June 2018) and OnePlus 6T (December 2018)

Nubia : Nubia Z18 (June 2018) and Z18S (October 2018)

: Nubia Z18 (June 2018) and Z18S (October 2018) HMD Global: Nokia 10 (August 2018)

There is no way to verify the authenticity of this list, so take this with pinch of salt.

If the list is indeed accurate, we will have the first major Snapdragon 845-powered phone announcements at the Mobile World Congress in February next year from Samsung and LG. Both of which are going to unveil their flagship phones for the first half of the next year.

To remind you, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is a decent improvement over the Snapdragon 835. Qualcomm claims that the 845 has a 25% faster CPU and 30% faster GPU than the 835.

