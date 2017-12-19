Reliance Jio adds a voice assistant to MyJio Android app

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has quietly added a voice-assistant called Hello Jio to its official Android app MyJio. It is currently available to a limited number of users, suggesting that it is a server-side roll-out and the company wants to make sure everything works smoothly before the expanded availability.

Unlike other popular voice assistants in the market like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the Hello Jio assistant is pretty bare-bones. It resides within the MyJio app and can be triggered by tapping the Mic icon on the top-right of the app. There is no way to directly activate it by just using your voice. Hello Jio can perform a limited number of app related tasks as well as help you with a few system functions. It supports both English and Hindi language input. You can ask it to show account information, do recharges, make voice calls, play music and more.

The overall functionality of the assistant is poor at best right now, but refinement over time may turn it into a decent in-app voice assistant. You can install the latest version of MyJio from the Play Store to see if you have access to Hello Jio.

In related news, Reliance Jio has launched the web versions of its Jio Cinema and Jio TV services, making them accessible outside of the applications. In order to use these services, you will need a Jio ID. To remind you, Jio Cinema offers access to a massive library of movies, TV shows and music videos from different languages. On the other hand, Jio TV is a real-time streaming service, which provides access to live TV channels. You can access Jio Cinema at this link and Jio TV at this link.

