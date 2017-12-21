Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) leaked in full ahead of official launch

Samsung has always had trouble keeping the product leaks at bay and it seems the problem is not going away anytime soon. Days after the bungled launch of the Galaxy A8 (2018) phones, which were revealed in full days before the official announcement, another Samsung phone has been outed in detail. I am talking about the Galaxy J2 (2018). Still unofficial the J2 (2018) has been part of the multiple leaks until now, but the latest one gives us access to the official renders as well as the complete specifications of the phone.

According to Twitter user Zyad, the Galaxy S2 (2018) will sport a 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED screen and will be powered by 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The smartphone will also feature 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot and dual-SIM slots.

Additionally, the J2 (2018) will include an 8MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash. There will also be a 2600 removable battery, 4G LTE support and the usual connectivity options on-board.

In terms of the operating system, the J2 (2018) will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. There is no word on the Oreo update plans at the moment.

Zyad notes that the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be officially unveiled in the coming weeks. Russia will be among the first countries to get the phone, where the J2 is expected to retail at 7,990 roubles ($136).

Given these specifications and pricing, the Galaxy J2 (2018) will most likely be the most affordable smartphone from Samsung in 2018. The specs are not very enticing and the South Korean company will face a lot of competition from the budget phones from the Chinese smartphone makers in most of the markets.