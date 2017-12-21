Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB version now on sale in India

Samsung has quietly released a new storage variant of its Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone in India. In addition to the originally launched 16GB version, the J7 Nxt will now also be available for purchase with 32GB of internal storage. According to the Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer Mahesh Telecom, the new version carries a price-tag of INR 12,990. The 32GB version has also been listed on Samsung India website.

Apart from the increased internal storage, the 32GB version of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt includes 3GB of RAM, instead of the 2GB present in the 16GB version. Other specifications of the phone remain the same in both storage versions.

To remind you, Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt was originally launched back in July in the country. It features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display and is powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos processor. The smartphone runs on Android Nougat. As per a previously leaked list of Samsung devices expected to get the Android 8.0 Oreo update, Galaxy J7 Nxt won’t be receiving the Oreo update.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt comes with a 13MP rear camera with a f1.9 lens and LED flash. On the front, the company has included a 5MP selfie shooter in the phone, which is also accompanied by an LED flash.

Among other features, there is a 3000 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE connectivity and a microSD card slot in the phone. Given the lack of the NFC chip, Samsung has just included the Samsung Pay Mini support, which allows the consumers to pay using QR codes, UPI and mobile wallets.

The 2GB RAM + 16GB storage version of the phone currently retails at INR 10,490 in the country. Both storage versions are offered in Black and Gold colour options.