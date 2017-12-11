Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ get November security update in India

Update (Dec 11): Just about a month after releasing the October Android security update for Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in India, Samsung has now rolled-out the November security update for both smartphones. The update is now available over-the-air and will reach all S8 and S8+ units over the coming days.

According to SamMobile, the November security update carries the firmware version XXU1AQK7 and is 526MB in size. It includes various security patches as well as a fix for the Wi-Fi Krack vulnerability and Bluetooth stability improvements.

Earlier (Nov 13): Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets October security update in India

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung has released a new software update for Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones in the Indian market. The release in India comes a week after the company released the same update in its home market of South Korea.

The update is 493MB in size and brings Android October security patches, improved DeX mode stability and improved stability of the Samsung launcher.

To manually look for this update, go to Settings > Software update.

This will probably be the last software update that Samsung rolls out before the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone (Turns out, I was wrong the October security wasn’t the last update before the arrival of Oreo on S8/ S8+ in India). The Oreo update is currently in testing in US, UK and South Korea and if everything goes well, we should see the final release in the coming weeks.

A timeline of previous Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ security updates in India

October 09: September security update released with wireless charging and navigation bar stability improvements.

August 15: August security update available with improved auto-brightness and PC connection stability

July 16: July security update released with improved stability to the camera and wireless charging

June 14: June security update available with improved quality of panorama images, navigation bar improvements, increased range of available background colours and more.

May 16: May security update rolled-out with device stability improvement and general enhancements.

April 21: First security update for Galaxy S8 and S8+. Includes April security fixes as well as stabilization of DeX, Bixby and face recognition algorithm.