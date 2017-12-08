Samsung Galaxy S9 unlikely to show up at CES 2018

If you remember, @evleaks of VentureBeat reported last month that Samsung is planning to showcase the Galaxy S9 phone at CES 2018, followed by the actual availability in March. Turns out he was wrong. When asked about the S9 unveil at CES, Samsung told the Korea Herald recently that it is unlikely.

While it is not a complete denial, showing off Galaxy S9 at CES and then releasing it two months later just doesn’t make sense. So, when are Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus arriving?

The Korea Herald is reporting that the company will most likely introduce the phone at its own launch event in March or during the Mobile World Congress in February. In the past, Samsung has chosen to take the wraps of a new Galaxy S-series phone four times at MWC and four times at an independent event. So, the both scenarios presented by the Korea Herald have an equal chance.

To remind you, Samsung is rumoured to unveil two main Galaxy S9 phones this year – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ expected features & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be sporting an identical design to their predecessors Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, except even slimmer bezels. It is the internal components that will be mainly different in the upcoming smartphones. The S9 phone will carry the model number SM-G960 and a 5.8-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED Infinity display, the S9+ phone will use model number SM-G965 with 6.2-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED Infinity display.

Like the most previous years, the upcoming Galaxy S-series phones will use Qualcomm’s flagship smartphone processor – Snapdragon 845 – in some markets and Samsung’s own flagship Exynos model in the other markets.

Among other rumoured specifications, the S9 phones will keep the 3.5mm audio jack and come with AKG stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor. The placement of the fingerprint sensor is expected to be below the rear dual cameras.