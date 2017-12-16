Sony H8216 leaks online, packs Snapdragon 845 & dual camera

It seems Japanese smartphone maker Sony is preparing a pretty diverse smartphone lineup for 2018. Thanks to a number of leaks, we already know about three of the upcoming phones from the company and now, the details about a fourth smartphone – Sony H8216 – have appeared on Reddit. The phone was first spotted in a user agent profile (UAprof) on Sony website earlier this month.

A Redditor earlier today published the full specifications sheet of the Sony H8216, which revealed that it will sport a 5.48-inch screen with 1920x1080p resolution. It will be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

Among other specifications, the H8216 will include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. On the imaging front, Sony is using a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera on front. Additionally, there will be a 3130 mAh battery with Quick Charge support, IP65/68 water and dust resistance and Android 8.0 Oreo in the phone.

The leaked dimensions of the phone – 148mm x 73.4mm x 7.4mm – are exactly the same as the 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XZ1, which could mean one of two things. Either these are just a placeholder or Sony has significantly reduced the bezels and has managed to fit a 5.5-inch screen in the body of a phone, which originally had a 5.2-inch screen.

There is no word on the pricing or a release date at this point. We will most likely be seeing the Sony H8216 at CES or MWC 2018 next year.

To remind you, apart from the H8216, Sony is also working on H4133, H4233 and H3213 smartphones. While the H4133 will have a 5.2-inch screen, the other two have 6-inch displays.