Just days after getting spotted on GeekBench, Sony’s upcoming H8266 smartphone has appeared in a new leak, which has revealed all key specifications of the phone. The leak also confirms that H8216 and H8266 are the two variants of the same phone.

As per the leak, Sony H8266 will pack 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also include a microSD card slot with support upto 256GB of storage.

Other Sony H8266 specifications will include a 5.48-inch full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and 3210 mAh battery. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

There are no details about the camera on the H8266 in the new leak, but as the previous leak about H8216 had suggested, we can expect to see a dual-camera setup on the back with two 12MP sensors and a 16MP selfie camera on front.

The leak also gives us the final dimensions of the phone, which will be 157mm x 78mm x 8.1mm, indicating the same huge bezels that we are used to seeing on the Sony phones.

There is no word on the pricing or a release date at this point. We will most likely be seeing the Sony H8266 at CES or MWC 2018 next year.

To remind you, apart from the H8216/ H8266, Sony is also working on H4133, H4233 and H3213 smartphones. While the H4133 will have a 5.2-inch screen, the other two have 6-inch displays.

Here is a quick recap of what we know about Sony H8266:

5.48-inch full HD Triluminos display with Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

4/ 6GB of RAM, 64/ 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

3210 mAh battery with Smart Stamina, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Android 8.1 Oreo operating system

Dimensions: 157mm x 78mm x 8.1mm; Weight: 159 grams

Likely: Dual rear camera with two 12MP sensors, 16MP selfie camera

via Reddit