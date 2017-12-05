Top five announcements from Google for India event

The search giant Google on Tuesday held a press event in New Delhi, where the company launched a number of new products for the Indian market. The company also showcased several upcoming features in the existing products, which will help the consumers in the country.

In this report, I will recap the major announcements made during the event.

Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Starting with the biggest – Android Oreo (Go Edition). After over six months of initially talking about the Android Go initiative at the I/O developer conference earlier this year, Google revealed that it is finally ready. The first version of the Android Go will be called Android Oreo (Go Edition) and it will be available later today as a part of the Android 8.1 release. The first phones running on this version will arrive early-2018. You can more about it in my original report.

Go-branded light versions of Google apps

Over the last few months, we saw a few apps from Google that carried the Go moniker like Files Go or YouTube Go. Today, Google officially introduced all these apps and revealed that these are primarily meant for the Android Go platform and will come pre-installed on the devices running on Android Oreo (Go Edition). However, the normal consumers will also be able to install them from the Play Store, but the country-wise availability is unclear at this point. We do know that all of them will be available to the Indian users. These apps are Files Go, Google Go, Assistant Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go.

Actions on Google Assistant & Assistant on JioPhone

Google Assistant is finally getting the third-party integration in India. Like the skills on Amazon Alexa, you will be able to use actions on Google Assistant to interact with services like the BookMyShow Goibibo, SBI and more.

Additionally, Google also revealed that the Assistant is coming to JioPhone. It will be a special version of Google Assistant, which will support Hindi and English languages.

Two wheeler mode in Google Maps

The company has also made the arrival of the two-wheeler mode in Google Maps official. It is currently available in India and will reach other markets over the coming months. You can read more about it in my original report.

Bill payment support in Tez

Google’s UPI app Tez will get the bill payment support in the coming weeks. The company demoed the feature on the stage at the event and it seems pretty simple. Just add the biller and Tez will then show if you have any pending bills and then you can pay them from your connected bank account.

More than 70 billers will be supported, including utilities and direct-to-home service providers, revealed Google.