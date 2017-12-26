Videocon has announced the launch of its new Android-powered smart TVs in the Indian market. Part of the company’s Eyeconiq range, the new smart TVs will go on sale in the end of January, 2018 via all major retail stores in the country. However, if you are living in Mumbai, you can buy them right now exclusively at the Vijay Sales counter in the India International Consumer Fair (IICF). The new Android smart TVs are being offered in three screen sizes -32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch and will retail starting INR 32,990.

According to the company, Eyeconiq Smart TV range packs the display technology of the same name – EyeconiQ Engine, which, it claims, offers superior visuals by enhancing the primary colours.

No other specifics are known at this point, but if the past Android-powered TVs from Videocon are any indication, the new TVs don’t run on the actual Android TV platform, but likely use an older version of Android (like KitKat, Lollipop or Jelly Bean), which is accessible as a separate experience and is not completed integrated in the television. However, the Videocon launch press release is full of lofty claims and adjectives like groundbreaking, so maybe they have something new on-board, but at this point, I can’t confirm anything.

“Our in-house R&D has created a groundbreaking smart television that enriches the viewer’s experience like never before. With this, the industry has entered into a new era in television. With the growing integration of television and internet, Videocon wanted to offer a really ‘smart’ product that consumers can use to view content both directly and via the internet,” said Rajesh Rathi, Business Head, Videocon, in a statement.

I will update this report once I have more details.