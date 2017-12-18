Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled a new Android phone ‘Y75’. Currently available in China, the Vivo Y75 is a mid-range smartphone. It carries a price-tag of 1598 yuan ($241).

Vivo Y75 features a 5.7-inch FullView screen with 1440x720p resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor and includes 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot with support upto 256GB.

In addition, Vivo has packed a 3000mAh battery in the phone as well as the usual connectivity options like dual-SIM support and 4G LTE. On the imaging front, the Y75 packs a 13MP primary camera on the back with a f2.2 lens and 16MP selfie camera on the front with f2.0 lens. There is a fingerprint sensor as well on the phone.

In terms of the software, the buyers will get Android 7.1 Nougat on-board. According to Vivo, the Y75 is being offered in Matte Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

There is no word on the availability outside China at this point, but traditionally Vivo has released the Y-series phones internationally. So, I am hoping to see the international launch over the coming months.

In related news, it was recently revealed that Vivo will be the first smartphone manufacturer to release a smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor. The company is using Synaptics’ recently unveiled Clear ID solution.

Vivo Y75 full specifications

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763 octa-core processor with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

5.7 inches IPS FullView display with 1440×720 resolution

4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot compatible upto 256GB

13MP f2.2 rear camera with LED flash, 16MP f2.0 selfie camera

Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with FuntouchOS 3.2

Dimensions: 149.3mm x 72.8mm x 7.9 mm; Weight: 139 grams

3000mAh battery

Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wifi, Bluetooth v4.0

Fingerprint sensor

Source: Vivo