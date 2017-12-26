Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it will now allow the consumers to track the real-time status of their service requests in India. The consumers will be able to check the repair status on mi.com.

“You usually call the service center executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online,” Xiaomi India wrote in a blog post.

How to track your Mi service request?

The whole process is pretty straightforward. Go to http://www.mi.com/in/service/repairstatus/ and enter your contact/ order/ service/ IMEI number or serial number. Then, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, which you will have to enter. After which, the website will display the status of your service request.

Some of the responses that you will get are under inspection, work in progress, ready for delivery, delivered or cancelled.

To remind you, Xiaomi India has over 500 service centers in the country. Among other after-sales infrastructure, the company has two call centers, three repair factories and two large spare part warehouses across the country. You can connect with the company using call centers, live chat, email, service centers, pick Mi service, social media, and Mi community.

More Xiaomi news

In related news, Xiaomi is currently running its Mi Fan Sale in the country, which will continue until January 1, 2018. As a part of this sale, Mi India is offering a number of discounts on the smartphones, accessories as well as other products. Some of the good deals are on Mi Mix 2 and Mi A1. In addition, the company’s Redmi 5A smartphone 3GB RAM version is now available at brick and mortar stores.