Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a new stunning red colour variant

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has introduced a new special edition Red variant of the Mi A1 in Indonesia. Now available via Lazada, a popular e-retailer in the country, the new Red variant is the fourth colour option for the phone. The company has already been selling the Mi A1 in Rose Gold, Gold and Black colours.

There is no word on whether the Red variant will make it outside Indonesia. Apart from the colour difference, the Red Mi A1 is the same as other colour variants.

It sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. For the photography needs, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the Mi A1 with a wide-angle and a telephoto lens and 12MP sensors. On the front, the company has packed a 5MP selfie camera.

Other specifications the phone include 3080 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor and 4G LTE support.

Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One phone and it runs on stock Android 7.1 Nougat. The company has already started testing the Android 8.0 update for the smartphone. A public beta of the update recently started rolling out the registered users. If everything goes well, I expect to see the final Oreo update before the end of this year.

The Mi A1 special edition Red variant will retail at Rp 3099000 ($228) in the Indonesian market. To remind you, Indonesia was the second market to get the Mi A1 after India. Xiaomi had launched the phone in the country on September 20.

Xiaomi Mi A1 full specifications

5.5-inch screen with 1920x1080p resolution and LTPS technology

2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD card slot

Dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, two-tone flash as well as 5MP front shooter

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM hybrid slots

3080 mAh battery

Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system

Others: Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, IR blaster

