Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a price-cut in India, will now retail at INR 13,999

Just days after the Mi A1 was selling with a discount of INR 2000 as a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Xiaomi has announced that it is permanently revising the price of the phone to INR 13,999, down INR 1,000 from the phone’s launch price-tag.

“Great news Mi Fans: announcing a permanent price drop of Rs. 1000 on Mi A1! #MiA1: picture perfect flagship dual camera phone. Now available for a perfect price of Rs. 13,999!,” wrote Manu Kumar Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India, in a tweet.

This price-cut comes over three months after the Mi A1 was introduced in the Indian market. It is the first Android One phone from the company and has been touted as one of the best phones in its price-bracket.

The price-revision will help the phone in better competing with the Honor 7X, which was released in the country last week. The 32GB version of the Honor 7X retails at INR 12,999 and the 64GB version at INR 15,999.

Unlike the Honor 7X, Xiaomi Mi A1 is offered in only one variant. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display in a full-metal body. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The company recently started looking for testers for the Mi A1 Oreo update. If everything goes well, we can expect to see the official roll-out in late-December or early-January, 2018.

Mi A1 is offered in three colour options – Black, Gold and Rose Gold and can be purchased from Flipkart.com and Mi India website.

Xiaomi Mi A1 full specifications