Xiaomi Mi A1 receiving Android 8.0 Oreo beta update

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has released the Android 8.0 Oreo beta update for the select Mi A1 owners, who had signed up to be a beta tester. The update is rolling out now over-the-air (OTA) and will reach your Mi A1 unit if you had registered for the beta. You can read more about the Mi A1 beta update participation at this link.

As per the reports on MIUI forums, the Oreo beta is over 1104MB in size. The complete changelog is not available at this point, but you can expect to see the usual Oreo goodies like notification dots, autofill for passwords, picture-in-picture support, faster boot times, new emojis and more.

If everything goes well, we will probably see the stable version roll-out before the end of this year. If you have already installed the Oreo beta on your phone, do let us know about the experience in the comments section.

To remind you, Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone. It was launched in September this year with Android 7.1 Nougat on-board. Apart from Oreo, the Mi A1 will receive at least one more major Android ‘release (Android P). It features a 5.5-inch full HD screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras with 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel telephoto lens and 5MP selfie camera.

In related news, Xiaomi India recently announced the first price-cut for Mi A1. The phone is now available at INR 13,999 in India. It is offered in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

