At its big Snapdragon tech summit in Hawaii (United States) yesterday, Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. This flagship mobile processor platform from the company will be arriving in the devices next year and while the company will detail Snapdragon 845 later today, I do have news about at least one device that will be using it.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun, who is present at the Snapdragon tech summit, revealed that the company’s next flagship phone will be using the upcoming Snapdragon 845 processor. He didn’t state the name of the device, but it is most likely going to be Mi 7.

“I am very excited to be part of the Snapdragon Technology Summit and reaffirm that Xiaomi’s close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies in the premium tier will continue into 2018,” said Lei Jun, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Xiaomi.

“Xiaomi is committed to making devices that combine cutting-edge innovations in technology and beautiful design, while defying price expectations, and we have chosen Snapdragon 845 to power our next flagship smartphone,” Jun added.

The specifics of the Mi 7 are a mystery at this point, but a recent rumour indicated that the phone will go in production in February 2018. It is expected to be the first phone from Xiaomi to feature wireless charging support. The company had joined the Wireless Power Consortium earlier this year. Being a flagship, you can expect the Mi 7 to pack an impressive set of specifications like 6 or 8GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of internal storage and full or quad-HD display with slim bezels.

I will publish a separate report with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor detail later today once Qualcomm reveals them.