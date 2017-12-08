Zenfone 4 ZE554KL to get Android 8.0 Oreo update in Dec

We already know that Asus plans to update the complete Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series to Android 8.0 Oreo. However, the Taiwanese company hasn’t shared a clear timetable for the update roll-out and it has only said that the update will be gradually delivered to the eligible devices until the end of the first half of 2018.

Thanks to a recent revelation by an Asus employee on the company’s ZenTalk forums, the Zenfone 4 ZE554KL smartphone will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update this month. This employee didn’t give any other details, but if the update indeed lands this month, the Zenfone 4 ZE554KL will be the first Asus phone to get Oreo.

As Asus had stated earlier, the Oreo update will keep its Zen UI v4.0 on Zenfone 4-series (barring a few tweaks) and brings ZenUI 4.0 to the Zenfone 3-series phones. A recent leak has given us the first look at how the Asus ZenUI 4.0 will look on Android 8.0 Oreo.

These screenshots are from a Zenfone 3 variant running on Zen UI 4.0. As you can see, not many elements of UI are likely to change with Oreo and overall interface will keep the similar look and feel.

To remind you, the Asus Zenfone 4 series was unveiled in August this year and is slowly being released in the markets across the world. The lineup primarily consists of six models – ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Max Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

The Zenfone 4 ZE554KL sports a 5.5-inch IPS full HD display and is powered by Snapdragon 630/660 processor. It also packs 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3300 mAh battery. On other specifications, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with two 12MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera in the phone.