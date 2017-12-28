ZTE Blade V9 leaked, 5.7-inch 18:9 screen & dual camera in tow

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has accidentally revealed a new Android phone from its Blade line-up. The ZTE Blade V9 was listed on the company’s Spanish website yesterday, and has since been removed, but not before spilling key details about the phone.

We now know that ZTE Blade V9 is a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.7-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and packs a 3200 mAh battery. It will be offered in three variants – 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage, 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage. There will also be a microSD card slot on-board for further storage expansion.

Other ZTE Blade V9 specifications include dual rear camera with 16MP and 5MP sensors as well as a 13MP fixed-focus selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and will include the usual set of connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wifi 802.11n. It will retail in Black and Gold colour options.

There is no word on the pricing or availability details at this point, but it seems likely that ZTE will officially announce the Blade V9 at the upcoming CES trade fair next month.

ZTE Blade V9 full specifications

Dimensions: 151.4mm x 70.6mm x 7.5mm; Weight: 140 grams

4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB 2.0

Dual rear camera (16MP AF f1.8 + 5MP FF) with LED flash, 13MP FF selfie camera

Dual Mic, DTS sound

3200 mAh battery

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system

2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB/64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot

5.7-inch IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160x1080p resolution

1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

Source: ZTE Spain (cached) | Via: GizChina