Taiwanese manufacturer Acer’s 2018 version of the Iconia One 8 tablet has been revealed in full by US regulator FCC. The FCC documentation has disclosed the key specifications of the device, which will feature an 8-inch screen. To remind you, Acer has been launching Iconia One 8 tablets since 2014.

According to FCC, the tablet will sport a 1280x800p resolution screen. It will be powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6781A quad-core processor. The MT6781A includes 64-bit four ARM-Cortex-A35 cores with PowerVR GE8300 GPU.

The tablet will also pack 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. Additionally, there will be a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front shooter in the Iconia One 8 (2018). In terms of the connectivity options, the slate will come with Wifi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0. There will GPS support present as well. Lastly, the Acer Iconia One 8 will feature a 4500 mAh battery.

There is no word on the release date or pricing at this point, but the tablet is likely to cost around $100, same the current version of the Iconia One 8, which is available in the market. I am expecting an announcement at or before the next months’ Mobile World Congress.

New Sony phone spotted a FCC, no 3.5mm audio jack on-board

An unannounced Sony smartphone has also been spotted on the website on US regulator FCC. Unlike the Acer Iconia One 8 FCC documentation, the Sony phone’s FCC documentation hasn’t revealed much details about the device. We don’t even know what it will be called, however here are a few things that FCC did let slip out.

Connectivity options: Wifi a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE

Dimensions: 152.79mm x 72.42mm

Display size: 5.7-inch

USB Type-C 2.0 port

No 3.5mm audio jack

This will be the first Sony Xperia phone to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

via (1, 2)

