Add a full QWERTY keyboard to your Moto Z with this Moto Mod

Motorola already has pretty a decent portfolio of the Moto Mods for its Moto Z-series phones, but the company isn’t stopping. Now, it has announced the launch of two new Moto Mods – Lenovo Vital Moto Mod and Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod. These were created as a part of the company’s Moto Mod developer program.

According to Motorola, the Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod will be available for $99 USD later this winter (in a month or two) and the Lenovo Vital Moto Mod will arrive in April for $395.

Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod

This slider keyboard Moto Mod, developed by a company called Livermorium, is the grand prize winner from the company’s first ‘Transform the Smartphone Challenge.’ It is attached to the back of a Moto Z phone like any other Moto Mod and offers a full QWERTY slider keyboard in landscape mode with five rows. It also allows you to tilt your phone’s screen upto 60-degrees for a comfortable typing experience.

Lenovo Vital Moto Mod

This Moto Mod was developed a company called Vital, in partnership with Lenovo Health. The Vital Moto Mod offers accurate tracking of five key vital signs. It can measure your heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature as well as systolic and diastolic blood pressure from your finger. Given all the functions, it is significantly bulky and costs more than pretty much all Motorola phones.

Additionally, Motorola has released an Android app called Moto Z Market, which will help you find and order Moto Mods from your phone. The Moto X Market app offers all the details at one place. You can download it for free from the Play Store. The support seems to be limited to selected markets at this point.