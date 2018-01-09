Android Auto gets Google Assistant integration

The Smart displays aren’t only new product or service to get Google Assistant, Google has announced that it is finally bringing the Assistant to Android Auto. The integration will start rolling out this week in the United States. The updated Android Auto app with Google Assistant is already available in the Play Store.

According to Google, there are over 400 car models from 40+ brands currently support Android Auto. Some of the popular car makers offering the support are Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Volkswagen and Volvo.

“With the Assistant in Android Auto, you can listen to your playlists from apps like Spotify or Google Play Music, get quick directions from Google Maps or Waze, and send or receive messages from services like WhatsApp. And soon, you’ll be able to reserve a parking space with SpotHero or order your favorite handcrafted drink or food from Starbucks—all from the road,” Google wrote in a blog post.

The Google Assistant integration in Android Auto also means that you will be able to use Assistant on any other device to check your car’s fuel level, lock doors, and more. The support for these features is currently available on cars from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai. Kia and Fiat Chrysler cars will adding the support soon.

The search giant has also revealed that even if your car doesn’t support Android Auto, you will be able to use it directly on your phone’s screen with the updated Android Auto app. To remind you, Android Auto works on Android phones running Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, or Oreo.

Additionally, Google has stated that it is working with car manufacturers to directly integrate Google Assistant in their cars, which will remove the need for your phone to be present for the Assistant to work.