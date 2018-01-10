Fossil Group already sells multiple Android Wear smartwatches under several of its brands and it is further expanding the portfolio with the release of smartwatches under the Kate Spade New York and Skagen Denmark brands.

Both Kate Spade and Skagen have offered hybrid smartwatches in the but past, this is the first time these brands are jumping in the proper smartwatch arena.

New Kate Spade Android Wear smartwatch

Kate Spade is releasing the new Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch. It will be offered in three styles for her – rose gold watch case with leather strap, rose gold watch case with a bracelet, and yellow gold-toned watch case with a black strap. All three are made of stainless steel and include full-round 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390x390p resolution.

The Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch runs on Android Wear 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. Additionally, the smartwatch comes pre-loaded with a “choose your look” app, which will suggest a watch face depending on the answers to a few questions about the look you are wearing – including time of day, colour of your outfit, tone of your jewelry, and color of your handbag.

“The kate spade new york girl is connected at all times. And now, with our ‘choose your look’ watch app, she has access to the most feminine, fashion-forward and customizable smartwatch functionality to-date,” said Mary Beech, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, kate spade new york.

Kate Spade New York Scallop Touchscreen Smartwatch is now on pre-sale and will be available in-store and online beginning February 2018. The bracelet version will cost $325 and the leather strap version will retail at $295.

Skagen smartwatch

Skagen Denmark is bringing the new Falster smartwatch, which will be offered in four colorways, including mesh straps in both stainless steel and rose. It runs on Android Wear 2.0 and is powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100. No word on the screen-size at this point.

“One of our goals with SKAGEN’s smartwatches is to make technology feel more familiar and approachable. We do this by simplifying and editing our products, but also by humanizing the experience of using them: the dial layouts and the movements are designed for calm and pleasant interaction. We’ve even added personal touches like our ‘mascot’ Dan, who serves as a friendly guide, celebrates your personal goals, and helps bring a daily smile to your face,” says Frederik Thrane, Creative Director of SKAGEN.

The Skagen Falster will go on sale this month for $275-$295.

Both Kate Spade and Skagen smartwatches include the usual staples of Android Wear smartwatches like activity tracking and notifications support.