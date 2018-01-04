Asus India announces price-cuts for Zenfone 3, 3 Max, Max and Go

Taiwanese smartphone maker Asustek has revised the prices of seven of its Zenfone smartphones in India. These seven phones are ZenFone 3 (5.2, 5.5), ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max (5.2, 5.5) and ZenFone Go (5.0, 5.5). According to the company, the new prices are permanent and will be effective on all retail channels including the e-commerce websites.

“India is one of the biggest markets for us and we are committed to accelerating our rapid growth. In this New Year, we will focus on two pillars of our strategy – ‘the first pillar’ is providing best technology that will work in India and the ‘second pillar’ is attractive pricing. We plan to have aggressive pricing to make ZenFones the most preferred smartphone choice for the Indian Consumer,” said Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India, in a statement.

What are the new prices?

Asus Zenfone 3 5.2-inch (ZE520KL) : INR 11,999 (earlier INR 13,999)

: INR 11,999 (earlier INR 13,999) Asus Zenfone 3 5.5-inch (ZE552KL) : INR 14,999 (earlier INR 16,999)

: INR 14,999 (earlier INR 16,999) Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.2-inch (ZC520TL) : INR 8,499 (earlier INR 9,999)

: INR 8,499 (earlier INR 9,999) Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.5-inch (ZC553KL) : INR 9,999 (earlier INR 12,999)

: INR 9,999 (earlier INR 12,999) Asus Zenfone Max (ZC550KL) : INR 7,499 (earlier INR 7,999)

: INR 7,499 (earlier INR 7,999) Asus Zenfone Go 5-inch : INR 6,499 (earlier INR 7,499)

: INR 6,499 (earlier INR 7,499) Asus Zenfone Go 5.5-inch: INR 6,999 (earlier INR 7,999)

Although the revised prices are a good news for the Indian consumers, it remains unclear why Asus is taking so much time in releasing the Zenfone 4 phones in the country. Asus India has only released the Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and its flagship models like Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 4 Pro are still absent.