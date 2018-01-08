Almost a year and a half after introducing its original handheld smartphone camera stabilizer called Osmo Mobile, China-based DJI has announced its successor in the form of Osmo Mobile 2. The new stabilizer not only improves on its predecessor, but also brings a price-cut to make it more affordable.

Unveiled at CES 2018 on Sunday, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 allows the consumers to record super smooth and shake-free videos on the go. Like the original Osmo Mobile 2 also includes three-axis gimbal technology, which cancels out movement in three directions so your video stays steady even if your hands shake or wobble. The stabilizer also packs the company’s SmoothTrack technology, which detects and compensates for your movement of the camera.

According to DJI, the Osmo Mobile 2 is made out of high-strength modified nylon and sports a two-way mobile clamp, allowing users to record in both landscape and portrait mode without effort. Additionally, there are integrated settings for ISO, shutter speed as well as a zoom slider.

Battery life is one aspect in which Osmo Mobile is way ahead of the original. The new model can last upto 15 hours of filming, whereas its predecessor only provided 4 hours of recording time.

“Osmo Mobile 2 offers the best in smartphone stabilization at an affordable price,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Manager at DJI, in a statement.

Pricing and availability

Osmo Mobile 2 has been priced at $129. The pre-orders open January 23 in the US at Apple.com. The shipping will start in early-Feb along with expanded availability in DJI stores and partner retailers. It will be released internationally in late-February at Apple Stores.

DJI Osmo Mobile 2 specifications