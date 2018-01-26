First Chrome OS tablet spotted in the wild

We have heard time and again about the rumoured Chrome OS tablets and they never seem to materialise. However that may be changing soon as for the first time an actual Chrome OS tablet has been sighted.

A Chrome Unboxed reader spotted an Acer-made Chrome OS tablet at an ongoing trade show in London. Although he was unable to get any specifics about the device, it looks like an 8 or 9-inch slate with a front camera and massive bezels. Considering Acer’s Android tablets, those bezels are not a big surprise.

Chrome Unboxed writes that this device could be the rumoured tablet codenamed Scarlet. The publication had found several references to the device over the past year. Scarlet reportedly is powered by a Rockchip processor and features a 5MP rear camera, 2MP front shooter, and a 7.9-inch 1024x768p display.

Acer is yet to say anything about the device, but the original tweet with the device image has been deleted (possibly at the request of Acer), suggesting that the tablet was not supposed to revealed to the public just yet.

It is possible that we will hear about the device at the next month’s Mobile World Congress or Google may be planning to have a big announcement at the I/O developer conference in May with other Chrome OS tablets.

Chrome OS has been slowly growing up over the last few years and with the complete support for Android apps and Play Store, the operating system does seem ready to make its début on tablets. It will be finally be able to offer better productivity tools to the consumers, which were missing from the Android tablets.

To remind you, Chrome OS is currently sold as a part of laptops and small form-factor desktop PCs. It has created a niche for itself in the education market, but the tablets can help it gain mainstream adoption.

Image Credit: Alister Payne