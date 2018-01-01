Flipkart will sell two Android phones at just INR 2018 for 3 days

The flagship Android smartphones maybe getting expensive with each passing year, but the improving technology is making it possible that we are now also getting phones at ultra-low prices. However, it is still a rarity to see functional Android phones selling at INR 2018. Thanks to Flipkart, the INR 2018 price-tag will be a reality for two Android phones for a limited period.

Yes, you are reading this right! The e-retailer Flipkart is going to offer Lava A52 and Swipe Elite Star phones at just INR 2018 during its upcoming 2018 Mobile Bonanza sale. The sale opens January 3 and will continue through January 5.

Now, you would think that an INR 2018 phone will be utter crap, but that is not true in the case of these two phones. At least on paper, Lava A52 and Swipe Elite Star seem decent and pretty functional phones and great deals at INR 2018. If you are looking to buy a smartphone and have more than INR 2018 to spend, surely go for something else, like maybe Redmi 5A, but for someone who is on a really tight budget and can’t spend more than INR 2K, A52 and Elite Star are the best bet for a smartphone.

Let’s talk about the specifications of these two phones:

Swipe Elite Star

First, it is a 4G VoLTE phone, which alone makes it very interesting. You also get a 4-inch WVGA (800x480p) screen, 1GB of RAM and a 2000 mAh battery. Swipe Elite Star is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core Spreadtrum Spectrum processor and packs 8GB of internal storage. There is a 5MP camera on the back and a 1.3MP front shooter. All these key specifications are very decent for the INR 2018 price-tag.

Additionally, the phone uses Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Indus OS, so you will get Indic language integration throughout the operating system, making it easier to use for people who don’t understand English.

It is important to note here that the phone has gotten mixed reviews on Flipkart. While a number of people are quite happy with the phone, there are many who are frustrated with the battery backup and the charger of the phone.

Lava A52

Lava A52 isn’t as powerful as the Swipe phone. It packs just 512MB of RAM, 1200 mAh battery and 2MP rear camera. Additionally, the phone runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop and comes with only 4GB of internal storage. On the processor front, there is a dual-core MediaTek chip on-board.

The A52 features a 4-inch WVGA screen and includes 3G support and dual-SIM card slots.

In terms of the reviews on Flipkart, it isn’t doing as bad a the Swipe phone and has an average 3.7 rating, which is very decent.

Both smartphones are normally sold around INR 3,000-INR 3,500. You can find more about these two phones on Flipkart.

What are your thoughts on these smartphones and their discounted pricing. Will you as a consumer ever considering buying these phones? Let us know in comments.