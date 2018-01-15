After a recent update, Google’s Arts & Culture app has gone viral. The update added a new feature, which allows the app users to take a selfie and find their lookalike in famous artworks.

Although the Google Arts & Culture app was originally released in 2016, it hadn’t seen many takers apart from the art enthusiasts. But after this weekend’s update, many social media users including a few celebrities shared their art doppelgängers online, leading to a massive surge in app downloads. The app jumped to number 1 in the education category on Google Play in US, UK, Ireland, and Canada. It is finding similar traction on iOS as well.

According to Google, the Arts & Capture app uses computer-vision to examine what is similar in your selfie and the thousands of museum artworks. The new feature is currently experimental.

Sadly, the new feature is not available globally, so if you don’t see it after installing the app, chances are that you will have to wait to find your art doppelgänger.

For those of you, who are able to use the feature, it is mostly a hit or miss and sometimes the results are just hilarious. Here are a few results from the social media:

My highest match is 34%. I only look 1% more like the woman in Mann's "The Blue Coat" than I look like this dude. I'm just going to lean into it and grow the mustache. pic.twitter.com/8KpDxA6klN — Haley Lindsey (@ham_linds) January 14, 2018

I’m ok with this too pic.twitter.com/OThRZBlEPv — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 14, 2018

I'm a study for death, and proud of it! pic.twitter.com/BLvvrjNe4R — Lena Cuisine (@alenahelzer) January 14, 2018

I was terrified to do this. It could’ve gone a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/m7Q2a188vD — Laraine Pennington (@LaraineBaker) January 14, 2018

You can download the app from here.