Google Assistant coming to Smart displays from Lenovo, LG, Sony & JBL

Google on Monday announced that it is expanding the availability of Google Assistant to Smart displays. The search giant is working with Lenovo, Sony, LG and JBL to bring these Assistant-powered Smart displays to the market.

So, what are these smart displays?

These upcoming Smart displays are basically 7-inch to 10-inch touchscreens with an integrated speaker and a mic-array. Think of them as Google’s version of Amazon Echo Show. In addition to all the features of Google Assistant, these Smart displays will allow users to watch videos from YouTube, make video call with Google Duo, check photos from Google Photos and a lot more.

The Smart displays will run on Google’s Android Things platform, which has been built for Internet-of-things devices and is currently in developer preview. The final version is expected to be released later this year along with the availability of these newly announced Smart displays.

Google has revealed that the Lenovo, LG and JBL Smart displays will be powered by Qualcomm SD624 chipset with octa-core CPU. Sony’s smart displays will use MediaTek MT8173 SoM with quad-core CPU.

Lenovo Smart Displays

Although Sony, LG and JBL are yet to details their Smart displays, Lenovo has stated that it will bring two Smart displays with 8-inch and 10-inch touchscreens. The 8-inch model will have an HD screen, whereas the 10-inch model will include a full HD screen. They sport a clean and minimalist design. The images used in this report are of the Lenovo Smart displays.

The 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display has been priced at $249.99 and will come in Bamboo colour. The 8-inch model will retail at $199.99 in Grey colour. Both Smart displays are expected to be available early this summer.

In other Google Assistant-related announcement from CES, Haier is bringing some Android TVs with Google Assistant and NVIDIA has unveiled Big Format Gaming Displays, which will also integrate Google Assistant.