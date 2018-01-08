Google Pay combines Google Wallet and Android Pay

Over the years, Google has had multiple payment-related products and the company has made it unnecessarily complicated for the consumers. However, it seems someone at the search giant has finally got the right idea – bringing all payment-related products and services under one umbrella. This new and consolidated product will called Google Pay.

Unveiled in a blog post on Monday, Google Pay will offer all the functionalities that you have come to expect from Android Pay or Google Wallet. However, the country-specific payment products like Tez in India are still left out, but Google is promising that the unified experience will come to the Tez users. There is no word on when that will happen though.

Since Tez is a pretty new product and the users have just become used to the branding, so renaming it would be foolish. It is possible that Google continues with the Tez branding for the UPI payments and offers it as a part of the Google Pay along with the standalone app. We will know more in the coming weeks

Back to what Google is telling us right now, the company has said that Google Pay will make it easier for the users to use the payment information saved in their Google Accounts for shopping online, in store, as well as for peer-to-peer payments.

Google Pay is already available on the websites and apps like Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, and Instacart in the US. Other products and services will getting it in the coming weeks in supported markets.

Source: Google