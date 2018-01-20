Google Trips 1.6 adds videos & blog posts about destinations

In order to provide you with even more information about your next vacation destination, Google Trips app will now show you relevant YouTube videos and blog posts. At this time, the blog posts are only offered only from Blogger-based blogs, but that can change in the future.

This new feature has been introduced as a part of Google Trips version 1.6 that was released in the Play Store late-Thursday. Apart from the videos and the blog posts about vacation spots, the updated app also brings performance improvements and better app load time, the company wrote on the Play Store.

The new update comes just over a month after Google had introduced a new Discounts feature in the Trips app. This feature offered access to deals on tickets for local attractions, tours and other activities during your vacation.

To remind you, Google Trips app is like Tripit, a travel planner app. It was originally launched back in September, 2016. It allows you to prepare itineraries, offers information about places to visits, points of interests and much more. What’s more, Google Trips also works offline, so you don’t have to worry about losing your travel plan in places without proper data connectivity.

Apart from Google Trips, the search giant also offers a travel planner in the form of Google Destinations. Unlike the standalone Trips app, Destinations is a part of the Google Search. It can be triggered by simply making vacation related searches like searching for Thailand Destinations or Kerala Destinations.

In related news, Google has also released updates for several of its other apps like Duo, Play Books, YouTube, Google Photos, Gmail, Hangouts, Sheets, Keep and Fit in the Play Store. Most of these updates either include just bug fixes and performance improvements or the company has failed to share a changelog.