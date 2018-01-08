Haier to launch multiple 4K TV models with Android TV in 2018

At the ongoing CES 2018 trade fair, the consumer electronics and home appliances maker Haier announced that it is working with Google to integrate Android TV in several of the company’s upcoming FHD and 4K UHD TV models.

According to the company, it was encouraged by the response it got for the built-in Chromecast in its televisions and was looking to further expand the integration with Android TV.

“Haier is expanding on the success of Haier Chromecast built in televisions, by taking the next step and enhancing our partnership with Google on a global basis,” said John Homlish, President Haier America’s Digital Products Group, in a statement.

Haier has not detailed who many HDTVs with Android TV it plans to release or what will be their specifications. The company did reveal that these upcoming HDTV models will be available around mid-2018 and use the Android 8.0 Oreo-based Android TV version.

The Haier Android TV models will also support Google Assistant and come with Play Store.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide our customers with the Android TV Smart platform. As the home quickly becomes smarter, Google is leading the way and we are excited to provide customers with an entertainment experience that integrates seamlessly into the Google eco-system with the Google Assistant built-in,” Homlish added.

In other Android TV news coming out of CES, NVIDIA has announced that it is working with Acer, Asus and HP to release 65-inch gaming displays, which will come built-in with the company’s Shield TV platform. To remind you, Shield TV runs on Android TV operating system. So, these upcoming gaming displays will offer the full suite of Android TV features.