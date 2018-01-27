Hitman Sniper is free in Google Play Store [Deal]
Square Enix is offering the Hitman Sniper game for free in the Play Store for a limited period. You can grab the game from here. There is no word on how long this promotion is going to last, so if like sniper games, get it as soon as possible.
Hitman Sniper was originally released back in 2015 with a $4.99 price-tag and has since received multiple price-cuts. These days, it is sold for $0.99 in the US and just INR 30 in India.