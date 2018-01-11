Honor 9 Lite coming to India this month, will be Flipkart-exclusive

Honor, the online-only brand of Huawei, is gearing up to release its Honor 9 Lite smartphone in India. The company revealed in a press release that Honor 9 Lite will be exclusive to e-retailer Flipkart. The launch is expected sometime later this month.

“We are proud to announce that Flipkart will be our exclusive online sale partner for Honor 9 Lite. The young generation is highly conscious of quality and demands superior smartphone experience. And we are proud to say that Flipkart has been our trustworthy partner in our endeavors to provide enriched smartphone experience to our consumers” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, in a statement.

Honor 9 Lite was originally unveiled in China in December last year with Honor 9 Youth Edition branding. The phone sports a 5.65-inch IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with EM UI 8.0 user interface.

On the imaging front, Honor has packed dual camera setup on both front and back of the phone with 13MP and 2MP sensors. Other Honor 9 Lite specifications include 3000 mAh battery, dual-SIM support, fingerprint sensor and 4G VoLTE support.

Honor sells three versions of the Honor 9 Lite in China with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. It is unclear how many of these variants will reach the Indian market.

Honor 9 Lite full specifications