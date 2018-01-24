These Honor phones will get Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update

There is a lot of confusion around which Honor smartphones will be getting Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 update. Now, a list published by the company’s China arm on the official forum seems to finally confirm exactly which phones will be getting the EMUI 8.0, at least in China. These phones are Honor V10, Honor 9, Honor V9, Honor 7X, Honor 8 Youth Edition (aka Honor 8 Lite), Honor 9 Youth edition, Honor 8, Honor V8 and Honor Note 8.

While these phones are only confirmed to get the EMUI 8.0 update in China, there is no reason why they will not be receiving the same update in other regions too. In addition to this list, Honor India had already confirmed the EMUI 8.0 update for Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i phones. Also, the international variants of the V10 and Honor 9 Youth edition already run on EMUI 8.0.

All of this means that a total of 11 Honor-branded phones in China and nine Honor phones internationally will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0.

What’s new in EMUI 8.0?

It is good to know which Honor phones will get the EMUI 8.0 update, but what exactly will the EMUI 8.0 update bring? Here is the answer.

Based on the Android 8.0-release, EMUI 8.0 incorporates a number of artificial intelligence features to enhance the user experience, like real-time scene and object recognition, smart tips, and AI accelerated translator. EMUI 8.0 uses AI and machine learning to predict user behaviour to provide faster experience to the consumers. In addition to all these AI-based enhancements, the users will also receive the base Oreo features like picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notification dots, faster boot time, new emojis and more.

Here are a few highlights of EMUI 8.0

Smart Resolution

Dynamic wallpaper

Navigation bar customizations

Quick file sharing abilities.

Intelligent split-screen interface

Simplified one-hand operation

Smart tips

“The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user-friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features. The update significantly cuts down on the number of steps needed to achieve the desired function through its smart applications like navigation dock and smart screen, and enables the user to reach 90% of the core functions in just a single-click,” said a Huawei R&D spokesperson in a statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

