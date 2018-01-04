Honor View 10 launched in India at INR 29,999

Update (January 4): Honor India has revealed the pricing and availability details of the View 10. The Honor View 10 carries a price-tag of INR 29,999 and will go on sale beginning January 8. As I had reported earlier, the phone is exclusive to Amazon India. The pricing is quite attractive given the phone has been priced at 499 euros (INR 38K) in Europe.

“The launch of Honor View 10 marks the beginning of a new AI era, making consumers shift from the smartphones to “Intelligent phones”. The Honor View 10 also follows our commitment towards the Indian market and has been priced lower than the global variant. Marked as the true AI device, the Honor View 10 will be the most affordable AI device available for the Indian consumer,” said P Sanjeev, Vice-President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, in a statement.

Earlier (December 27, 2017): Honor View 10 is coming to India and it will be exclusive to the e-retailer Amazon. In a press release issued today, the Honor India revealed that the consumers will be able to register for notifications about the smartphone beginning December 28 at Amazon.

If flash sales weren’t enough of a crazy way to sell smartphones for the Chinese smartphone makers, the likes of Honor has now also begun these random registrations for the phones. These signups don’t hold any value or give you any kind of advantage in purchasing the phone. They are solely being used to hype the device launches and create unnecessary confusion in the consumers’ minds. Rather than offering pricing and availability details straightaway to the prospective buyers, these companies have all kinds of stupid processes like the one being done by Honor here with these registrations.

To remind you, Honor View 10 was officially announced on December 5. It is a high-end smartphone and comes with the features like 5.99-inch full HD plus screen and HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor. The Honor View 10 integrates the artificial intelligence heavily in the features of the phone. It will be offered in Blue and Black colour options.

Honor View 10 is the same phone, which is sold in China as Honor V10.

