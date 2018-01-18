Honor View 10 update brings face unlock & intelligent screen on

Honor India has announced that it has rolled-out a software update for the View 10 smartphone, which brings support for the face unlock feature and a lot more. The update was released on Wednesday (Jan 17) and will reach all the Honor View 10 users by January 24.

According to the company, the software update is available over-the-air, so the consumers don’t have to do anything and their phone will prompt when the update is available for their device. You can also go to settings > about phone > software update to manually look for it.

Here are the highlights of the Honor View 10 update

Face unlock: Honor’s implementation of facial recognition is not just limited to unlocking your smartphone. The company also uses it to keep your screen on as long as you are looking at it and to select the correct orientation of the display.

Changeable backgrounds in front camera with AR lens: Allows you to select the effects you want in the background.

Support to capture moving pictures: If your subject is moving, it lets you capture the complete movement in photo mode.

AI-powered super-zooming support: AI super-resolution algorithm bring detail enhancement to your photos

Honor View 10 went on sale in the country just ten days ago and is a great premium mid-range smartphone. It features 5.99-inch full HD plus screen and HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with 3750 mAh non-removable battery, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and a fingerprint sensor on the front.

If you have updated your View 10 to the latest update, do let us know about your experience with the Face Unlock. Does this feature work for you or you are sticking with fingerprint sensor to quickly unlock your phone?