HTC 10 getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in Taiwan & Hong Kong

Taiwanese manufacturer HTC might have suspended the roll-out of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for HTC 10 in the United States, but that hasn’t stopped the company from releasing it in the Asian markets like Hong Kong and its home country of Taiwan.

According to the reports on social media, the HTC 10 started receiving the Oreo over-the-air (OTA) update in the two markets yesterday. While the Taiwan update is 1.64GB in size, the update for Hong Kong unit is 1.48GB. Both updates only include the December Android security patches.

Among other changes, the HTC 10 users can expect to see the usual Oreo features including picture-in-picture support, autofill for passwords, notification dots, faster boot times, new emojis, adaptive icons and a lot more.

If you have already received the update, do let us know about the experience in the comments section. Also, if you are living outside Taiwan and Hong Kong and have started getting Oreo on your HTC 10, do mention it in the comments.

To remind you, HTC 10 was originally introduced in April, 2016 with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow on-board. It received the Android Nougat update in late-2016. The phone sports a 5.2-inch Quad-HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 12.3MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

There is still no word on when HTC plans to restart the Android 8.0 Oreo update roll-out in the United States for the unlocked HTC 10 users. According to reports, the company had seemingly started the OTA roll-out over the weekend and quickly suspended it over unknown reasons.

Apart from HTC 10, HTC U11 and U11 Life (Sense version) are the only other phones to have gotten Android 8.0 Oreo. The company also plans to update the U Ultra to Oreo.

