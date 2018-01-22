HTC One M9 to get Oreo update in late-Feb or early-March: Australian telco

Looks like HTC 10, U Ultra, U11 and U11 Life (Sense version) aren’t the only HTC phones getting Android 8.0 Oreo updates. If Australian telecom operator Optus is to be believe, the Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC is already working on the Oreo update for its One M9 phone.

Optus notes on its website that the One M9 Android 8.0 update is currently in testing. It is expected to be released in late-February or early-March. In addition to all the Oreo goodies, the update will also include fix for Wifi KRACK vulnerability.

Although the timeline mentioned by Optus is only valid for Australia and the Optus-variant of the One M9. It does give us an idea that the Oreo update is currently in works and will arrive in or before March. Since the Optus timing is for a carrier-locked unit, which tend to take more time in getting software updates than the unlocked units, the unlocked HTC One M9 will most likely get the Android 8.0 update in February itself (at least in some markets).

To remind you, HTC One M9 was unveiled back in 2015 at the Mobile World Congress. So, by the time the Oreo update arrives for the phone, it will be three-years-old. It was originally released with Android 5.0 Lollipop on-board. The M9 later received the Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat updates. So, Android 8.0 Oreo is going to be the third major software update for the phone, which is quite rare for Android phones.

If you are still using HTC One M9, this is certainly a good news for you and it is nice to see HTC take care of its consumers. The company isn’t going through the best of times these days and its future looks bleak. Hopefully, it doesn’t end up like BlackBerry.

In related news, the Optus software update page has also revealed that Huawei Mate 9 will get the Android 8.0 around the same time as HTC One M9, followed by the update for Huawei P10 in April.

Source: Optus | via

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

Email

WhatsApp

