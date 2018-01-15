HTC U11 EYEs with 6-inch screen & dual selfie camera announced

As expected, Taiwanese manufacturer HTC on Monday introduced the new U11 EYEs smartphone. It is a mid-range smartphone and joins the already available U11, U11+ and U11 Life in the company’s portfolio.

According to HTC, the U11 EYEs will carry a price-tag of NT$14,900 ($504) in Taiwan, 2,999 yuan ($465) in China and HK$ 3,898 in Hong Kong ($498). The phone is now on pre-order in China and Taiwan. While China will get the phone on January 25, U11 EYEs will be available in Taiwan on February 1.

Coming to the specifications, HTC U11 EYEs sports a 6-inch Super LCD 3 screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and full HD plus resolution. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and includes 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. U11 EYEs is a dual-SIM phone and packs all the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11ac, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.1.

In terms of the photo capabilities, the smartphone comes with a 12MP Ultrapixel 3 camera on the back with dual-LED flash and a dual selfie camera on the front with two 5MP sensors and wide-angle lens.

On the software front, HTC has include Android 7.1 Nougat on-board with Edge Sense, Face Unlock, voice assistant, AR stickers and more software customisations. The Oreo update details are a mystery right now.

There is no word on the launch of HTC U11 EYEs outside China, HK and Taiwan as well.

HTC U11 EYEs full specifications