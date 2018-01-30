Huawei MediaPad M5 renders leaked, expected to debut at MWC
Chinese tech giant Huawei is preparing to launch a new tablet called MediaPad M5. The tablet was first spotted on the Bluetooth SIG (special interest group) website last month. It has now been sighted on FCC website and the first renders of the device have leaked online.
According to report, Huawei will offer two variants of the MediaPad M5 – one with an 8.4-inch screen and other with 10.1-inch screen.
Leaked Huawei MediaPad M5 specifications
The MediaPad M5 8.4-inch (SHT-W09) is expected to feature 2560x1600p resolution. It will run on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0. Other specifications of the tablet will include 4980 mAH battery, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the MediaPad M5 8.4 will reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor.
The specifications of the 10.1-inch model are a mystery at this point, but they will most likely be in line with the 8.4-inch model. Huawei will offer both 4G LTE and Wifi only versions of the MediaPad M5. The company is also planning to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.
Rumours indicate that we can see the official announcement of the M5 tablet as early as the next month’s Mobile World Congress.
To remind you, the predecessor of the MediaPad M5, the M3 model was unveiled at the IFA trade fair in 2016. It was later joined by an M3 Lite model in 2017. Huawei MediaPad M3 (8.4) features 2,560×1,600p display, Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers and 4GB of RAM. The tablet also packs Kirin 950 octa-core processor and 5100 mAh battery.
Source: Twitter