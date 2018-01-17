InFocus Corporation has announced the expansion of its JTouch product family with the launch of a new 86-inch Android-based interactive touch display. Dubbed as JTouch Plus INF8630AG, the new interactive display features a 4K anti-glare screen. It is the largest display in the company’s portfolio.

Being Android-powered, it not only supports running of Android applications, it also packs the Google Play Store, offering access to millions of apps.

“The 75-inch JTouch Plus has been embraced by both businesses and schools, and we’re responding to customer demand for an even bigger display with the 86-inch model. The JTouch Plus INF8630AG is the largest display at an accessible price for schools, bringing wireless casting and annotation, and support for popular Android-based learning apps, in 4K resolution,” said Brady O. Bruce, InFocus CMO, in a statement.

The InFocus JTouch Plus UNF8630AG also integrates LightCast wireless casting support for presentation, teamwork, and content-sharing capabilities.

Here are the highlights of the Infocus interactive display:

85-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display with anti-glare

Use a variety of pens and shapes to annotate

Plug in up to eight devices including smartphones, laptops, or tablets, without needing to change cables

Built-in AirPlay support

Full touch control

Convert it into all-in-one Windows 10 PC with an an optional Core i5 OPS PC module (available soon)

The specifications of the device are a mystery at this point.

Pricing and availability

According to InFocus, the 86-inch JTouch Plus INF8630AG is now available in the US and Canada through InFocus resellers and will be available directly from the manufacturer website for $11,999.